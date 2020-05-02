Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (02-05-2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mai 2020


– 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today. – The confirmed cases are: a 35 y/o Kenyan male truck driver who arrived via Busia border. Our tracking system shows that he returned to Kenya. – A Ugandan male from Masindi District, who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-update-on-the-covid19-outbreak-in-uganda-02052020?lang=en

– 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

– The confirmed cases...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/05/2020

Tchad : "Les masques sont disponibles (...) à un prix subventionné et modéré"

Tchad : "Les masques sont disponibles (...) à un prix subventionné et modéré"

Tchad : La CTDDH dit halte à l'incarcération d'innocents par l'Agence Nationale de Sécurité (ANS) Tchad : La CTDDH dit halte à l'incarcération d'innocents par l'Agence Nationale de Sécurité (ANS) 02/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : arrêté du ministre de l'Administration du territoire sur la réglementation de la gestion des dépouilles

02/05/2020

Tchad : coronavirus, le ministre de la défense passe à la vitesse supérieure

02/05/2020

Tchadien détenu depuis plus de 30 ans à l'étranger, le ministre des Affaires étrangères réagit

02/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un incendie dévastateur dans un village à l’Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/04/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances 28/04/2020 - Daristone Blaise

ANALYSE - 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France 25/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA