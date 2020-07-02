Coronavirus: Uganda provides a safe haven to Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) refugees amid COVID-19 lockdown

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the decision by the Government of Uganda to give safe haven to thousands of refugees fleeing escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). They have been stranded in a remote, inaccessible area in Mahagi Territory since late May. The new arrivals were previously part of […]

