Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Response – Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update

Government tightens lockdown in response to increasing spread of COVID-19 The Government of Zimbabwe issued a Statutory Instrument (SI 174 of 2020) on 22 July renewing the COVID-19 lockdown, imposing an indefinite 12-hour curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time. The SI notes that except for essential service providers, everyone would be required […]

