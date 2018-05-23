Market update: Good business prospects for the agrofood, plastics and packaging industries in Côte d’Ivoire and West Africa According to GTAI Germany Trade & Invest of 16 May 2018, [Côte d’Ivoire is becoming the bread basket of West Africa](http://www.agrofood-westafrica.net/6435.html) (https://goo.gl/kJPmWm). Agriculture and the food industry, especially in Abidjan, have been very dynamic for years,… Read […]

Market update: Good business prospects for the agrofood, plast...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...