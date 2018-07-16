DHL partners with MallforAfrica on a marketplace site focused exclusively on delivering African-Made products to the World

DHL (www.dpDHL.com), the world’s leading international express services provider, today announced its partnership with e-commerce giant, MallforAfrica’s new platform, Marketplace Africa, to help online retailers bring African-made products to the US and global market. The site offers items from the continent’s most talented designers and artisans from a variety of categories including fashion,… Read more […]

DHL (www.dpDHL.com), the world’s leading international express services provider...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...