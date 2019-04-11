Alwihda Info
DR Congo: “Ebola is spreading faster, and many people are no longer seeking care”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening as trust in the response effort falters, says the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. This warning follows confirmation of 18 new Ebola cases on Tuesday (9 April) – the highest single day figure in the now eight month-long […]

