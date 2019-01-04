DRC inter-communal clashes drive 16,000 refugees into Congo-Brazzaville

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting local authorities in the Republic of the Congo to provide humanitarian assistance to some 16,000 recently arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). People are fleeing deadly clashes that erupted at the end of December 2018 between two communities in Yumbi, Mai-Ndombe Province, western DRC. […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting local authorities in the Republic of the Congo to provide humanitarian assistance to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...