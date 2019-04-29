Alwihda Info
Dangote donates multi-billion Naira 2,160 bed space students hostels to Ahmadu Bello University …bags Doctorate Degree


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Avril 2019


Africa’s foremost businessman and Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has made yet another critical intervention in the educational sector when he donated fully equipped 2,160 bed space hostel complex to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria at the weekend. The students’ halls of residence comprising of 10 blocks of 360 rooms built at […]

