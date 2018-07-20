Data for Nothing: Fraudsters Use Fake Gift Cards to Lure Consumers into Handing Over Personal Data

Kaspersky Lab ([www.Kaspersky.co.za](http://www.kaspersky.co.za/)) experts have discovered the distribution of an unusual fraudulent scheme that tricks users into parting with their time and their data, for no return. By creating fake websites for the free generation of gift cards, cybercriminals are able to “sell” users’ data to third party partner sites, to which they redirect victims. […]

Kaspersky Lab ([www.Kaspersky.co.za](http://www.kaspersky.c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...