Davids gets six as Blitzboks hit straps

Winger Angelo Davids scored a hat-trick of tries against Argentina and France at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta on Saturday as the Springbok Sevens delivered a masterclass of sevens at the HSBC Sydney Sevens. They outplayed Argentina 52-14 and France 24-12 to top pool B and looks set to qualify for the Cup semifinals later Sunday. They […]

Winger Angelo Davids scored a hat-trick of tries against Argentina and France at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta on Saturday as the Springbok Sevens delive...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...