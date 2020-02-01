Alwihda Info
Davids gets six as Blitzboks hit straps


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Winger Angelo Davids scored a hat-trick of tries against Argentina and France at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta on Saturday as the Springbok Sevens delivered a masterclass of sevens at the HSBC Sydney Sevens. They outplayed Argentina 52-14 and France 24-12 to top pool B and looks set to qualify for the Cup semifinals later Sunday. They […]

Winger Angelo Davids scored a hat-trick of tries against Argentina and France at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta on Saturday as the Springbok Sevens delive...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



