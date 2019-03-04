Deadline Extended to MARCH 22 for 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit Applications

Attention all Egyptian entrepreneurs: The deadline to apply for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit has been extended to March 22nd! Are you an Egyptian entrepreneur with an investment-ready project? Are you looking to scale up an existing, successful product or idea? Then apply today for your spot at the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). The deadline […]

