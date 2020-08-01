Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Demonstrate commitment to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment with actions; meeting with Civil Society Organisations emphasises


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


The speedy implementation of commitments to Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) has yet again been emphasized in a Declaration and Call for Action between the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). The Declaration and call for action is an outcome statement of the AUC, Women, Gender and Development Directorate (WGDD) […]

The speedy implementation of commitments to Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) has yet again been emphasized in a ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/07/2020

Covid-19 : Le Tchad réceptionne 100 respirateurs offerts par la Chine

Covid-19 : Le Tchad réceptionne 100 respirateurs offerts par la Chine

Tchad : "unité dans la diversité", un débat à la veille de la Journée panafricaine de la femme Tchad : "unité dans la diversité", un débat à la veille de la Journée panafricaine de la femme 31/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le chef de l'État a pris part à la prière de l'Aïd à la grande mosquée de N'Djamena

31/07/2020

Tchad : "les moyens de communication ne sont pas créés pour s'insulter ou critiquer des ethnies"

31/07/2020

Tchad : usage des réseaux sociaux, le président se prononce et met en garde

31/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda