Demonstration Alert – U.S. Embassy Maseru, Lesotho

The Embassy has received information from the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and from local media reports stating that Maseru Bridge Border crossing will be closed on Monday April 2 due to protest by Lesotho taxi companies. There are reports that South African border officials refuse to allow Lesotho taxis from entering SA with passengers […]
The Embassy has received information from the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and from local media reports stating that Maseru Bridge ...
The Embassy has received information from the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and from local media reports stating that Maseru Bridge ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...