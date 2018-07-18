Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation officially closes the 4th Brics Youth Summit

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule has today, 18 July 2018, officially closed the 4th BRICS Youth Summit held at Zebula Golf Estate in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province, South Africa. The Summit hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in partnership with the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (DPME) […]

