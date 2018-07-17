Alwihda Info
Deputy President Mabuza to lead the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations in Mpumalanga


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Deputy President David Mabuza will on Nelson Mandela Day on Wednesday, 18 July 2018, lead a government service delivery programmme in the Mkhondo Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations. The Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations take place countrywide under the theme “Be the Legacy”, a call that induces […]

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Nelson Mandela Day on Wednesday, 18 July 2018, lead a government service delivery prog...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



