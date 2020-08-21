Digitalization in railway is coming, are we ready for that?

The first Africa Digital Rail Forum 2020 is hosted by Southern African Railways Association (SARA), Siemens Mobility and Huawei Technologies on 19th August. This event, taking place online, focuses on the topic “Accelerating Railway Digitalization, Boosting Economic Recovery”. More than 17,000 people from 300 companies, 22 countries joined this event. Due to the global outbreak […]

