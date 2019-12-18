Displaced families in Rimenze vow to report human rights abuses against them by Phillip Mbugo

The remote community of Rimenze has been through a lot. Family and friends were brutally killed during the civil war that erupted in South Sudan six years ago. People were forced to flee their homes in 2016 because of the ongoing violence, seeking sanctuary at a displacement camp next to a local church. But still, […]

