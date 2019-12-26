Drying Lake Chad Basin gives rise to crisis

Twenty-year-old Phoebe Musa remembers the day Boko Haram militants stormed her village of Gwoza in Borno State, northeast Nigeria, five years ago. They came in on horseback, motorbikes and screeching military vehicles and attacked everyone in sight. Amid bursts of gunshots, they set fire to dozens of homesteads. The fighters then abducted Ms. Musa from […]

