Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Dubai plans to expand Chinese saltwater rice into Arab world, Africa


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 27 Juillet 2018 modifié le 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:44

"We are choosing the most suitable breeds for Dubai from more than 80 varieties," Zhang Guodong, deputy director of the center, told the Global Times. The saltwater rice varieties that the center has developed can grow with 0.6 percent saline water. Seawater is saline up to 3.5 percent, Zhang said.


By Liu Caiyu

Workers reap rice in Dubai. Photo: Courtesy of Qingdao Saltwater Rice Research and Development Center
Workers reap rice in Dubai. Photo: Courtesy of Qingdao Saltwater Rice Research and Development Center
Dubai aims to create an oasis that covers more than 10 percent of its land with saltwater rice developed by Chinese researchers and then expand out to the rest of the Middle East and North Africa.

The Qingdao Saltwater Rice Research and Development Center, led by China's "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping, is trying to breed saline-tolerant rice varieties adapted to Dubai's climate, together with a plant protection system that uses sensors and big data technologies.

The surface temperature of Dubai can reach 54 C between June and July, the temperature in one day can swing over 30 C, and there is salt water with a salinity of 1.6 percent seven to right meters under the desert.

"We are choosing the most suitable breeds for Dubai from more than 80 varieties," Zhang Guodong, deputy director of the center, told the Global Times. The saltwater rice varieties that the center has developed can grow with 0.6 percent saline water. Seawater is saline up to 3.5 percent, Zhang said.

The first batch of mature rice yielded in Dubai in May has a maximum yield of 7.8 tons per hectare.

The agricultural cooperative project of growing saltwater rice in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is promising, as the country mulls shifting its oil-based economy to other industries, Yin Gang, a researcher at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

If the UAE project is successful, the technology could feed the entire Arab world, Yin said.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, personally named a saltwater rice souvenir "Al Marmoom," to commemorate the successful test of the first batch of rice. It will be presented to distinguished guests as a future "national gift," according to the center's statement.

A 100-hectare saltwater rice experimental farm is going to be launched in the Dubai desert in 2019. The farm will be funded by commercial investment, including capital from China's Belt and Road initiative.

The UAE also agreed with the center to establish the Yuan Longping Middle East and North Africa Salt Water Hybrid Rice Research and Promotion Center, which will promote rice growing technology in the Middle East and North Africa.

(People’s Daily/Global Times )


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39 Criticism of Huawei’s funding program with US universities 'ignorant'

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:39 Commentary: US Section 232 challenges WTO rules

Vendredi 27 Juillet 2018 - 19:38 CPC in dialogue with Africa

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/07/2018

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le syndicat des médecins observe une grève

Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement Tchad : le CEDPE appelle les pays du Lac Tchad à accélérer le développement 26/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le gouvernement se félicite du retour annoncé de l'opposant Acheikh Ibn Oumar

27/07/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement prié de régulariser les arriérés des subventions des partis politiques

27/07/2018

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens

27/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.