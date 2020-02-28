EG LNG Celebrates the Loading of its 700th Cargo

EG LNG, the LNG liquefaction and export terminal located on Equatorial Guinea’s Bioko Island, has celebrated the loading of its 700th LNG cargo today. The terminal has been successfully operating for thirteen years, and remains one of sub-Saharan Africa’s landmark energy project. Operated by Marathon Oil Corporation with shareholders Marubeni, Mitsui & Co and state-owned […]

EG LNG, the LNG liquefaction and export terminal located on Equatorial Guinea’s Bioko Island, has celebrated t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...