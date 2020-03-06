EIB launches new study confirming strong growth and impact of African banking

Real GDP growth in Africa resilient despite global uncertainty; African banks optimistic about future development of local markets; Small business, manufacturing and agriculture key focus of increased lending The European Investment Bank today published the new edition of the “Banking in Africa” series: “Financing Transformation amid Uncertainty”. It is the fifth edition of this economic […]

