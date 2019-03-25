Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) surpasses 1000 cases, daily case rate on the rise

Since the Ebola outbreak was declared in August, the confirmed and probable case count has now surpassed 1000; case numbers are on the rise which is not what we expect at this stage in the outbreak that may last another six to twelve months; in the past week we have seen 58 new reported cases […]

