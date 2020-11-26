Ecobank Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its new women-focused programme

The Ecobank Group (https://www.Ecobank.com/) launches ‘Ellevate’, a programme for women-owned and women-focused businesses across 33 markets. This programme is designed to help women reach their full potential by empowering, growing and supporting them with customized financial and value-added solutions. Women constitute roughly half of the population in Africa. SMEs account for up to 90% of […]

