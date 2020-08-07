Ecobank Group announces the 2020 Fintech Challenge Finalists

Ecobank Group (https://Ecobank.com/) today announced the finalists from the 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge. The challenge, in its third edition, is designed to deepen collaboration between Ecobank and Fintechs with Africa focused products. The 10 finalists Fintechs from 7 different countries, who emerged from a competitive pool of over 600 fintechs, will participate in an online […]

Ecobank Group (https://Ecobank.com/) today announced the finalists from...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...