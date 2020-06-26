Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ecobank Nigeria Extends Zero Charge for Digital Money Transfers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2020


Ecobank (http://www.Ecobank.com) has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money transfers below N5,000 till the end of September this year. In addition to the free USSD session fee currently enjoyed by Ecobank customers, users of Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank Online, USSD – Ecobank *326# can continue to enjoy zero fee charge for digital money transfers below […]

Ecobank (http://www.Ecobank.com) has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money tr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée 26/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : dignité de maréchal, "j'ai dit au président, il m'a dit non, ne propose pas" (ministre défense)

26/06/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur du Lac élevé au rang et appellation de général de corps d’armée

26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

26/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda