Ecobank Nigeria Extends Zero Charge for Digital Money Transfers

Ecobank (http://www.Ecobank.com) has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money transfers below N5,000 till the end of September this year. In addition to the free USSD session fee currently enjoyed by Ecobank customers, users of Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank Online, USSD – Ecobank *326# can continue to enjoy zero fee charge for digital money transfers below […]

Ecobank (http://www.Ecobank.com) has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money tr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...