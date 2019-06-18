Ecobank named ‘Best Retail Bank in Africa’ at African Banker Awards

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) has been named Best Retail Bank in Africa 2019 at the prestigious African Banker Awards. The judges were especially impressed by how Ecobank’s state-of-the-art products, services, functionality and constant innovations provide 24/7 convenience, accessibility and affordability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers across 33 African countries, whilst… Read more […]

