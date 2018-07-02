Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Egypt: The Food and Agriculture organization (FAO) and Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) Hold a Workshop on “Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Egypt and the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), with the participation of the relevant ministries, held yesterday an awareness-raising workshop on Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from 24 to 26 June 2018. The workshop was […]

The Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Egypt and the Central Agency for Public Mobil...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/06/2018

Tchad : l’Ambassade des États-Unis renforce la capacité des inspecteurs et des enseignants en anglais

Tchad : l’Ambassade des États-Unis renforce la capacité des inspecteurs et des enseignants en anglais

Tchad : Leo, le banquier virtuel et intelligent d'UBA qui va vous faciliter la vie Tchad : Leo, le banquier virtuel et intelligent d'UBA qui va vous faciliter la vie 30/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations

01/07/2018

Tchad : décret de nomination à un poste d'Ambassadeur

01/07/2018

Nomination d'un Ambassadeur du Tchad en Égypte

01/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 29/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ?

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ?

Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti 26/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.