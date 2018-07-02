Egypt: The Food and Agriculture organization (FAO) and Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) Hold a Workshop on “Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”

The Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Egypt and the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), with the participation of the relevant ministries, held yesterday an awareness-raising workshop on Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from 24 to 26 June 2018. The workshop was […]

The Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Egypt and the Central Agency for Public Mobil...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...