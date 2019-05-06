Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) offers food assistance to 60,000 families affected by cyclone Idai in Malawi

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has offered food baskets and dietary supplements to 60,000 families, including children, affected by the tropical cyclone, Idai in Malawi. The ERC is implementing the second phase of its relief programme for those affected by the cyclone. The ERC said that the ERC’s latest food assistance is part of the […]

