Empowering Health Workers on Child Growth Assessment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020


Nutritionists, Public Health Nursing Officers, Nursing Officers, Chief and Principal Midwives and Health Care Assistants in the Republic of Mauritius have been empowered during a Training of Facilitators on child growth assessment and WHO Child Growth Standard from 10-13 February 2020 at Gold Crest, Quatre Bornes. The main objective of the training was to empower […]

Nutritionists, Public Health Nursing Officers, Nursing Officers, Chief and Principal Midwives and Health Care Assistants i...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



