Enhancing Energy Security in Africa – the time is now (By Emmanuel Okogba)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Emmanuel Okogba The African Energy Chamber has called on African governments and oil companies to do more to protect the security of energy infrastructure in Africa. Oil and gas infrastructure is quickly becoming a principal target for terrorists, rogue organizations, hostile state and non-state actors, and criminal enterprises. The recent attacks in the Middle […]

