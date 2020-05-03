Erasmus says Boks will make South Africa proud again

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby at SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za), says the Springboks are working as hard as ever – despite the lockdown – to build on the Rugby World Cup victory of last year, in SA Rugby’s new podcast series. Erasmus outlines what he and the team are doing behind the scenes for listeners as […]

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby at SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za), says the Springboks are working as hard as ever – desp...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...