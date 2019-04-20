Ethiopia Appoints New Defense and Foreign Ministers

The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) approved the nominations Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed put forward for three ministerial posts on April 18, 2019. The House approved the appointment of Gedu Andargachew as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lemma Megresa as Minister of Defense and Engineer Aisha Mohammed as Minister of Urban Development and Construction. Former president […]

