Ethiopia arrests at least five journalists during state of emergency

The Committee to Protect Journalists today (March 26, 2018) called on Ethiopian authorities to release five journalists. Security forces yesterday arrested Eskinder Nega, Temesghen Desalegn, Zone 9 bloggers Befekadu Hailu and Mahlet Fantahun, and Zelalem Workagegnehu, who were gathered at Temesghen’s house in Addis Ababa, according to reports and a statement by the Swiss-based Association […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...