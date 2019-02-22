Ethiopia inaugurates model water supply and waste management project in Oromia Region

Today marks another major milestone in the Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in Ethiopia with the inauguration of a model water supply, sanitation and waste management system in Welenchiti Town, Oromia Region. Part of the ONEWASH Plus programme, the system integrates innovative and resilient solutions to provide WASH services to more than 48,000 […]

Today marks another major milestone in the Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in Ethiopia with the inaugura...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...