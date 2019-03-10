Alwihda Info
EurAfrican Forum appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Advisory Board


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EurAfrican Forum (http://www.EurAfricanForum.org/), an action-oriented platform that aims to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and Africa, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Advisory Board. Pompigne-Mognard is the founder and chairman of APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/eurafrican-forum-appoints-nicolas-pompignemognard...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


