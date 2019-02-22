European Union Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP) Sahel Mali: mission extended until 14 January 2021, €67 million budge t adopted

Today the Council extended the mandate of the EU mission EUCAP Sahel Mali until 14 January 2021 and allocated it a budget of almost €67 million for this period. The EUCAP Sahel Mali civilian mission assists and advises Mali’s internal security forces as they implement the reform in the security sector laid down by the […]

