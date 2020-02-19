European Union (EU) boosts assistance to drought-affected people in Lesotho

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes the European Union (EU) contribution of €1.5 million (equivalent to about M24 million) in humanitarian support, enabling WFP to expand ongoing emergency drought assistance to an additional 22,100 people on top of the 77,880 people that are already receiving assistance. “The situation in Lesotho is very worrying. […]

