Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

European Union issues a statement on the first visit of its High Representative to Africa and Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Thursday 27 February, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will travel to Ethiopia to attend the 10th meeting of the African Union- European Union Commission to Commission. His visit will continue with bilateral discussions with Ethiopian authorities on Friday, 28 February. He will then travel […]

On Thursday 27 February, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/02/2020

Tchad : des habitants de Gassi "traumatisés" par l'incinération d'un chinois

Tchad : des habitants de Gassi "traumatisés" par l'incinération d'un chinois

Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor 26/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major de l'armée de l'air

26/02/2020

Tchad : le président camerounais Paul Biya invité à Bongor

26/02/2020

Tchad : les meurtriers du Colonel Dinar entre les mains de la police

26/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Pont Bongor-Yagoua : "un véritable symbole d'intégration", ministre Issa Doubragne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

ANALYSE - 25/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France : La procédure de demande de visas de long séjour pour études

France : La procédure de demande de visas de long séjour pour études

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019 Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019 24/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar