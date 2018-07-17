Executive Director, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Yury Fedotov: Statement on Nelson Mandela International Day 2018

Nelson Mandela International Day 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of a true hero who left the world a better and more just place than he found it. The legacy of Nelson Mandela is vast, his life of service encompassing contributions to peace and reconciliation, promotion and protection of human rights, the fight against […]

