FIFA’s Massimo Busacca and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to headline AIPS Congress in Brussels


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 81th AIPS Congress (www.AIPSmedia.com), set to be held in the Belgian capital next week (May 7-10), will welcome Massimo Busacca, Director FIFA Refereeing, and Johannes Holzmüller, FIFA Head of Football Technology Innovation Department, to foster a deeper understanding of the video assistant referee (VAR) among sports journalists. The new technology will be used at […]

