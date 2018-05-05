FIFA’s Massimo Busacca and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to headline AIPS Congress in Brussels

The 81th AIPS Congress (www.AIPSmedia.com), set to be held in the Belgian capital next week (May 7-10), will welcome Massimo Busacca, Director FIFA Refereeing, and Johannes Holzmüller, FIFA Head of Football Technology Innovation Department, to foster a deeper understanding of the video assistant referee (VAR) among sports journalists. The new technology will be used at […]

The 81th AIPS Congress (www.AIPSmedia.com), set to be held in the Belgian capital next week (May 7-10), will welcome...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...