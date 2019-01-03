Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Five innovators win a place in the Senegal Start-Up Accelerator


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Janvier 2019


Five young Senegalese entrepreneurs have been selected to receive six months of business incubation and $2,000 seed-funding to kick-start their business. The Senegal Start-Up Accelerator, run by Kosmos Innovation Center (www.KosmosInnovationCenter.com) and Reach for Change ([africa.ReachforChange.org](http://africa.reachforchange.org/)), has been looking for young Senegalese entrepreneurs with innovative… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/five-innovators-win-a-place-in-the-senegal-s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


