Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Committee on Agriculture focuses on how livestock sector transformation can contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Septembre 2020


FAO Director-General calls for an integrated agri-food systems approach to better address food insecurity and malnutrition amid COVID-19 The agricultural sectors and livestock farming in particular must shift towards sustainability to enhance their contribution to food security, nutrition and healthy diets and build back better to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, FAO Director-General… […]

FAO Director-General calls for an integrated agri-food systems approach to bette...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/09/2020

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret

Tchad : les magistrats suspendent leur arrêt de travail Tchad : les magistrats suspendent leur arrêt de travail 28/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un capitaine de l'armée arrêté pour avoir critiqué le président sur les réseaux sociaux

28/09/2020

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines par décret

28/09/2020

Tchad : des conflits ouverts de gouvernance dans "pratiquement toutes les communes" de N'Djamena

28/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda