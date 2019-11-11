Four Priorities for African Aviation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on governments and industry in Africa to focus on four priorities to allow aviation to drive economic and social development on the continent, enrich people’s lives and enable the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG’s). The four priorities are: – Safety – Cost-competitiveness – Opening the continent […]

