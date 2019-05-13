Future of Power Whitepaper takes center stage at Africa Utility Week / PowerGEN 2019 Conference

Whitepaper highlights the future gamechangers in the energy landscape in Sub- Saharan Africa; Discusses the factors contributing to energy transformation and the enabling environment; Outlines the market’s response through region-specific case studies and the path forward. Global and regional energy industry trends are continuously shifting and stakeholders need to stay constantly informed to better… Read […]

Whitepaper highlights the future gamechangers in the energy landscape in Sub- S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...