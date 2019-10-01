GE Healthcare appoints Maria do Rosario Boavida as Country Leader for Angola

GE Healthcare (https://www.GEHealthcare.com/) has announced the appointment of Maria do Rosario Boavida as the Country Leader for Angola. Maria is the first Country Manager for GE Healthcare in Angola. Based in Luanda, she will lead the market strategy and growth plans for GE Healthcare with public and private sector partners in Angola. Commenting on the […]

GE Healthcare (https://www.GEHealthcare.com/) has announced the appointment of Maria do...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...