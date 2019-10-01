Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

GE Healthcare appoints Maria do Rosario Boavida as Country Leader for Angola


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


GE Healthcare (https://www.GEHealthcare.com/) has announced the appointment of Maria do Rosario Boavida as the Country Leader for Angola. Maria is the first Country Manager for GE Healthcare in Angola. Based in Luanda, she will lead the market strategy and growth plans for GE Healthcare with public and private sector partners in Angola. Commenting on the […]

GE Healthcare (https://www.GEHealthcare.com/) has announced the appointment of Maria do...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 1 Octobre 2019 - 12:37 GE Healthcare nomeia Maria do Rosario Boavida como Country Leader em Angola

Mardi 1 Octobre 2019 - 12:15 Top Investment Hospitality Markets Released

Mardi 1 Octobre 2019 - 11:31 Botswana National Day Statement

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/09/2019

Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï)

Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï)

Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby 30/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations d'officiers à des postes de responsabilité par décret

30/09/2019

​Tchad : un conseil des ministres à 900 km de N’Djamena

30/09/2019

Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby

30/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/09/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien 28/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 28/09/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi