Gas Exporting Countries and Qatari Energy Leaders meet with Equatorial Guinea Petroleum Minister on First-Ever Gas Heads of State Summit on African Soil

The Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima is on a visit to Doha this week where he notably met Dr. Yury Sentyurin, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in anticipation of Equatorial Guinea hosting next November the GECF’s 5th Gas Summit and 2nd International Gas […]

The Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima is on a visit to Doha this week where he notably met Dr. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...