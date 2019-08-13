Alwihda Info
Geospatial information crucial for Africa’s economic development, says The Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Chinganya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) views geospatial technology as a significant component that will help push Africa’s transformative development agenda even further, says Oliver Chinganya, Director of the Commission’s African Centre for Statistics (ACS). In a keynote address at an event marking Digital Earth Africa Day, Mr. Chinganya said the ECA understands that it […]

