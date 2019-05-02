Ghana Deaf Sports Federation and Club Sportif Des Sourds de Mountpellier meet with Cooperation and Cultural Department team at French Embassy in Accra

The Ghana Deaf Sports Federation and Club Sportif Des Sourds de Montpellier were received last Tuesday, April 30th 2019. The aim of the meeting was to initiate a partnership among the two institutions and to engage Sports authorities (Ministry and Agency) to promote sporting activities for people who are deaf in Ghana. Present at the […]
The Ghana Deaf Sports Federation and Club Sportif Des Sourds de Montpellier were received last Tuesday, April 30th 2019. The aim of the meeting was to i...
The Ghana Deaf Sports Federation and Club Sportif Des Sourds de Montpellier were received last Tuesday, April 30th 2019. The aim of the meeting was to i...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...