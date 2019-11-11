Ghana Rugby Men’s Eagles Duplicates Women’s Achievement In South Africa

The Ghana Rugby (GhanaRugby.org) Eagles men’s sevens team duplicated the achievement by their women’s sevens team by winning the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Trophy in Brakpan-South Africa on Saturday 9 November 2019 when they convincingly beat Morocco with 33 to 10 points. Earlier this year the Ghana Rugby Eagles women’s sevens team achieved a […]

