Government and UNMISS Inaugurate South Sudan’s First Juvenile Reformatory Centre in Juba


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, the United Nations Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Moustapha Soumaré, and the Deputy Minister of Interior, Hon. Gen. Majak Akech Malok, dedicated South Sudan’s first Juvenile Reformatory Centre (JRC) in Juba. The project, which is part of ongoing technical cooperation between the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the National […]

TCHAD - 06/11/2019

Tchad : le président de l'Assemblée Kabadi réagit à la mort de Bonheur Mateyan

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

